Lake Region Arts Council seeks board nominations

Each year, the council distributes about $300,000 in grants to regional artists and art projects, and board members help decide where that money goes. The board also guides the council's operations and reviews all applications to the grant program.

The board includes two representatives from each of the region's nine counties and is made up of artists, art advocates and interested citizens. It meets the third Tuesday of every month at the arts council office in Fergus Falls. Open seats also exist in Stevens, Becker and Wilkin counties.

To submit a name for consideration, contact the arts council at 218-739-5780 or LRAC4@LRACgrants.org for a form. To learn more about serving on the board, visit lrac4.org/lrac-board.