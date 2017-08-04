Seminars tackle end-of-life issues

The seminar will be held in the Winona Shores Community Room. For more information, call 759-5031.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, a free seminar at Grand Arbor, 4403 Pioneer Road SE, will cover "Hospice: The Myths and Truths." This talk, led by Brittney Thoreson, Knute Nelson's vice president of hospice and Brianna Olson, director of clinical call, will explore the philosophy of hospice and dispel myths associated with hospice. This is the final seminar in an ongoing series hosted by Knute Nelson Hospice. For more information, visit KnuteNelson.org or call 320-763-6653.