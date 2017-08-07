WoodPicks to perform gospel, bluegrass on courthouse lawn

Featured on an episode of Prairie Public Broadcasting's "Prairie Musicians" show, the group uses harmonica, bass, guitar, fiddle and banjo to deliver gospel, bluegrass, country and Americana.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is the 12th in a series of weekly performances scheduled throughout the summer. Organized by The Red Willow Arts Coalition, the free concerts are sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home and Elden's Fresh Foods as well as nightly sponsors. Thursday's music is sponsored by the Alexandria Rotary Club.

This is the seventh season for "Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn." Red Willow encourages concert-goers to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Proceeds from popcorn sales will support a new playground for Miltona Science Magnet School.