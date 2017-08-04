Three book signings coming up

New York Mills author Elisa Korenne will sign her book "Hundred Miles to Nowhere: An Unlikely Love Story" from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Cherry Street Books during the Downtown Wine, Ale & Art Crawl.

Local author Edna Wolfswinkel will be at The Mustard Seed in Alexandria on Friday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to sign copies of her self-help book "Beyond the Pain." The Mustard Seed, a Christian gift and bookstore, is at 607 Broadway St. in Alexandria.