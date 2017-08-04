It took him seven years to assemble the right combination of musicians willing to tackle it.

"It's seldom performed," said Doege, tasked with assembling the play list and the musicians for the annual festival. "It's quite hard, which may have a lot to do with why it isn't performed that often. It is probably the most extraordinary piece of chamber music that you haven't heard."

The piece will finally be presented this month during a string of seven concerts to celebrate the festival's 25th anniversary. Tackling the Bloch are Dina Michelson Namer, a pianist from Canada, and cellist Richard Bock from Arizona, who have performed it before, Doege said. They will be joined by Twin Cities violist David Auerbach and fellow Minnesotans Colin McGuire and Peter McGuire on violin.

A premium instrument will accompany the Bloch—a 9-foot Steinway concert grand piano rented from Schmidt Music in the Twin Cities. On Monday, movers brought the 1,000-pound piano to the Alexandria United Methodist Church, where the concerts will take place.

Steinways are hand-made and no two sound or play exactly alike. This one was selected especially for the pieces that will be performed on it, Doege said—keys that snap up quickly for the Bloch piece and the ability to create a "nice cushion of sound" to float the violin in a Debussy sonata.

The Steinway will also deliver the sound needed for "Quartet for the End of Time," a piece written in a German prisoner of war camp that is so packed with meaning that Doege took the rare liberty of assigning a title to the August 20 concert where it will be performed, calling it "Music of War, Hope, Faith and Transcendence." Its composer, Olivier Messiaen, was serving in the French Army's medical corps at the outbreak of World War II when he was taken prisoner. He wrote the piece for violin, cello, clarinet and piano. Inspired by the Book of Revelations, it was first performed in the freezing camp for prisoners and guards.

In previous years, musicians have relied on the piano at the Methodist Church. It's a grand piano, the top of the Young Chang line, but not a Steinway.

"I think all our pianists this year will be quite happy with the piano," Doege said.

Since 2003, Doege has been The One when it comes to selecting music for Festival of the Lakes and inviting notable musicians from major orchestras to participate. He has immersed himself in music nearly his entire life, he said, and devotes not just his off-work hours, but a big part of his vacation time as well to the festival.

Musicians report that they are impressed with the results, said Kathleen Pohlig, chairwoman of the Festival of the Lakes board.

"He's just really good at this," she said.

Festival supporters say they think the music series is underappreciated in this area, pointing out that during the rest of the year, music lovers have to drive two hours for the same caliber music.

"This is not some fly-by-night thing," said Kirk Landman, a retired English teacher whose wife serves on the board. "This is high quality music."

"And high quality artistry," Doege added. "You can't have amateurs play this stuff because they can't."

Musicians come back repeatedly to play in the Festival of the Lakes. They say they enjoy the lakes and the people, Doege said. And they also love playing chamber music, in which a handful of musicians play in an intimate setting that allows each to shine more than they could in a full orchestra.

Normally Doege schedules three or four concerts in August. This year's seven performances will culminate with a grand finale on August 26 featuring 12 musicians and eight pieces of music.

"It's big," he said. "We decided to pull out all the stops."

Festival of the Lakes

Concert No. 1 - Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m.

Mozart Duo #1 in G Major, for violin & viola, K. 423; Turina Círculo, Op. 91 (Fantasy for piano trio); Moeran String Quartet #1 in A minor; Dohnányi Piano Quintet #1 in C minor

Concert No. 2 - Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.

Bach Violin Partita #3 in E Major, BWV 1006; Mendelssohn Sonata #1 for Cello and Piano in B-flat Major, Op. 45; Brahms Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 25

Concert No. 3 - Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

An All-Czech Program with Štepán Sonata in B-flat Major for piano and violin, Š.88; Martinu Sonata for Cello and Piano #2, H. 286; Dvorák Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 26

Concert No. 4 - Sunday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

Beethoven String Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 3; Debussy Sonata for Violin and Piano in G minor; Bloch First Quintet for Piano and Strings

Concert No. 5 - Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m.

Britten Six Metamorphoses after Ovid, for solo oboe, Op. 49; Starer: Yizkor and Anima Aeterna for flute & harpsichord; Bach Cantata #202 Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten; Argento Six Elizabethan Songs; Telemann Concerto for Flute & Strings in D Major, TWV 51:D2

Concert No. 6 - Sunday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

Messiaen Quartet for the End of Time

Concert No. 7 - Saturday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

This three-hour finale features two intermissions, hors d'oeuvres and gourmet chocolates.

Milhaud La Cheminée du roi René, Op. 205; Haydn Piano Trio (w/flute) in D Major, Hob. XV:16; Poulenc Trio for Piano, Oboe and Bassoon; de Falla Pantomime and Ritual Fire Dance from El Amor Brujo; Bernstein Clarinet Sonata; Strauss Nocturno, Op. 7 for horn & piano; Glinka Grand Sextet in E-flat Major; Rheinberger Nonet in E-flat Major, Op. 139.