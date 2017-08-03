Young first audience glued to 'Mulan'

The seats weren't filled with theater critics or big-city cynics or patronizing dilettantes.

It was worse.

It was kids.

"Kids are brutally honest," said the incoming sophomore at Alexandria Area High School, who plays the lead role of Mulan. "To know we had a full house was a little nerve-wracking."

For the second year, the Andria's Student Theatre Project has welcomed children in area summer day programs to attend the dress rehearsal of the summer play, for free.

So kids poured out of school buses and Rainbow Riders from Discovery Middle School, Compass childcare programs and the YMCA's day camp and child care programs. The theater holds 365, and nearly every seat was occupied.

"We appreciate your being here but we did not expect this many," David Christman, the theater's artistic director, told the crowd while urging groups to make room for new arrivals. "It's a nice problem to have."

For some children, it was their first time attending a theatrical performance. For the cast, it was the first time they had performed Mulan Jr. to an audience. It allowed them to hear audience feedback without the pressure of opening night, and the children, from about age 4 up to the middle grades, mostly seemed delighted. While many jokes skittered over their heads, they also clapped and cheered during every scene change and laughed delightedly when tough soldiers minced about pretending to be maidens. A chorus of tiny "bravos" rose repeatedly from one section.

Unlike adults, kids will shout things from the audience that the actors can hear.

When Mya delivered an anguished plea onstage - "Why does it matter if I'm a girl?" - she heard a little girl in the audience reply in a comforting voice, "No, it's OK."

"You feel like they're paying attention," Mya said.

And, during the more than an hour-and-a-half performance, the young audience seemed rapt. When actors pointed off stage at an imaginary horde of Huns, dozens of heads whipped around.

"With their attention span, it's a testament to what they do on stage," said Holly Wallerich, assistant director of the Student Theatre Project.

While some actors in the Student Theatre Project are returning veterans, including one who has taken part in every performance, about 40 percent of the cast of 65 is brand new, Christman said. They come from area schools including Alexandria, Osakis and Sauk Centre. Every afternoon for a month, they learn not just acting, but how to run a theater, from cleaning bathrooms to selling tickets. They helped install the new seats brought in from the movie theater. They even hand-painted the parasols used in the production.

"It's an overall theater experience," Christman said.

The actors, ages 10 to 18, learned vocal skills, drama and dance during the first week of camp which they then used in their audition for roles. It's hard work, Christman said, especially for the 10-year-olds. They learned about Chinese culture, including the movements of tai chi and taekwondo. They put on eight shows at the Andria, not including the dress rehearsal or performances at Alexandria's Party in the Street and Art in the Park.

"The actors are doing a great job," said Nelly Delarosby, who accompanied one group of children. "The kids are enjoying this."

Disney's Mulan Jr.

Andria Theatre, 618 Broadway St. (Alexandria Area Arts Association)

Wednesday-Saturday, August 2-6 and Wednesday-Saturday, August 9-12, 7 p.m.