Two go to Boys State
American Legion Post 87 of Alexandria sent two delegates to the Minnesota American Legion Boys State held at Saint John's University in June: Nolan Christianson, son of Steven and Tamara Christianson, and Jordan Baas, son of Tim and Melissa Baas. Both are from Alexandria.
Boy's State offers incoming high school seniors throughout the state the chance to learn about civic duty, Americanism and state government.
"The products of this program are future leaders and lifelong friendships," the legion said in a news release, noting that President Bill Clinton, astronaut Neil Armstrong, and basketball player Michael Jordan were all Boys Staters.
The Legion also offers a Girls State.