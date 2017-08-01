Triple the fun with festivals in Brandon, Forada and Parkers Prairie
Festival lovers can celebrate three times as hard this weekend when Brandon and Forada, 22 miles apart, each throw a serious summer party, joined by Parkers Prairie a half hour drive to the north.
They'll each feature a parade, live music and fireworks. But there are differences: Brandon's SummerFest includes a community garage sale while a hypnotist will mesmerize crowds at Forada Days and it's bull versus rider in Parkers Prairie. SummerFest kicks off this evening with a pork chop feed and beer garden, while Forada Days launches Friday evening at The Muddy Boot Bar & Grill. Parkers Prairie also begins Friday with a salad luncheon, bull ride, live music and a movie.
Here are the schedules for each:
SummerFest in Brandon
Wednesday, August 2
5 p.m. Brandon Community Club pork chop feed with live music by Dana & The Bottle Rockets; beer garden in Lions Park
6:30 p.m. Water fights at the corner of Holmes and Second Street
Thursday, August 3
5-8 p.m. Vintage Car Club show on Main Street
Friday, August 4
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Glenn's Towing will serve brats, chips and pop at its new expanded shop.
6 p.m. Brandon Fin & Feather bean bag tournament, with registration at 5 p.m. in Lions Park, $30 per team
7:30 p.m. 5k Glow Run registration.
8:15 p.m. 1k Kids Fun run
9 p.m. Glow Run, Central Lakes Trail. Questions, contact jfroemming@b-e.k12.mn.us or 320-760-1643.
Saturday, August 5
7 a.m. Community garage sale.
9 a.m. Men's Softball
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft and vendor show, city auditorium
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Brandon History Center opens in city auditorium
10:45 a.m. Kiddie parade, with line up at 103 3rd St. E before 10:30 a.m.
11 a.m. Grand parade with grand marshals Lenny & Patty Taylor
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salad luncheon at Grace Lutheran Church
1 p.m. Youth selfie scavenger hunt in Memorial Park
1-5 p.m. Bounce houses and water wars at Memorial Park
1 p.m. Ladies sand volleyball tournament. To register, call 701-866-8896.
1:30 p.m. Kids pedal pull on Front Street, free
1:30 p.m. Pine Ridge Golf Scramble. Call Pine Ridge to sign up, $20 entry fee
2-4:30 p.m. Bingo by Brandon Lions Club, Lions Park
4:15 p.m. Legion flag raising at Lions Park
4:45-7 p.m. Brandon Lions Club fish fry dinner at Lions Park, $11 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under
8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance, music provided by the band BLT. Age 21 and up, free.
8 p.m.-11 p.m. Street dance
Dusk: Fireworks at Brandon Cemetery
Sunday, August 6
8:30 a.m.—noon: Men's Round Table pancake breakfast at St. Ann's Catholic Church
Softball and volleyball tournaments resume
Forada Days
Friday, August 4
Evening: Kick-off Party at The Muddy Boot
Saturday, August 5
8 a.m. 5K Forada Fun Run downtown, with registration at 7 a.m. Profits benefit local veterans.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendor/craft fair, bouncy houses across from Toby's Park
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Model railroad and historical display inside City Hall
9 a.m. Schmidt's kiddie pedal pull on Main Street
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Softball tournament, contact Scott at 320-226-6665
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lion's feed at City Hall
1 p.m. Grand parade, with registration at 11a.m. Grand marshals are Bubba and Cheri Piekarski
Following the parade: Performances by Alexandria Aces, Johari Tribe dancers and Shriners on Main Street
Bingo inside City Hall
2-4 p.m. Clueless the Balloon Twister and friendship bracelets next to Toby's Park
2-4 p.m. Face painting by Hannah at Toby's Park
2:30 p.m. Forada Fire Department water wars at the fire hall
2:30-4 p.m. Live performance by Missy
3 p.m. Bike drawings at the fire hall
3-5 p.m. Pig races at Toby's Park, $1 admission, $20 to sponsor a pig.
5 p.m. Lion's raffle on Main Street
5:30-6:30 p.m. Dan Lee Hypnosis on Main Street
8 p.m. Street dance on Main Street with performance by Contention
The Nirvana tribute band Lithium will close out the night
Fireworks
Sunday, August 6
8 a.m.-noon: Forada First Responder breakfast at the fire hall, with pancakes, french toast, eggs and sausage
Parkers Prairie's 44th Annual Fall Festival
Friday, Aug. 4
5-7 p.m. Salad supper, Immanuel Lutheran Church
7 p.m. Ring of Fire bull ride, east end of the railroad tracks on County Road 42.
9 p.m. Music by "Jesse Cain" at Ring of Fire
9:30 p.m. Movie in the Park: "Trolls"
Saturday, Aug. 5
10 a.m. Crafters and retails in the park
10 a.m. Medallion hunt for age 10 and under
11 a.m. Medallion hunt for age 11 and up
Noon Live music - P.P. Melody Makers
1 p.m. Archery and tomahawk throwing, city park
2 p.m. Live music - Loose Change Band
2 p.m. Volleyball tourney at the softball field
3 p.m. Kiddie parade with a "Trolls" Theme
4 p.m. Slowest bicycle race
5 p.m. Live music - Kris Tyrdik
7 p.m. Burnout contest
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Live music - Jesse Cain
Sunday, Aug. 6
7-11 a.m. Boy Scout pancake breakfast
8 a.m. Open classic vehicle show
9:30 a.m. Community worship service at city park
10 a.m. Crafters and retailers in the park
11 a.m. Helicopter rides
Noon Parade
1 p.m. Water balloon wars
2 p.m. Pedal tractor pull
2 p.m. Live music - Short on Cash
4 p.m. Fire department water wars