Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Triple the fun with festivals in Brandon, Forada and Parkers Prairie

    Posted Today at 5:16 p.m.
    Brandon pedal pull in 2016. (File photo)1 / 3
    Parkers Prairie Fall Festival begins Friday. (Courtesy Jakki Wehking)2 / 3
    Tractor drivers wave to those gathered along the Forada parade route in 2016.3 / 3

    Festival lovers can celebrate three times as hard this weekend when Brandon and Forada, 22 miles apart, each throw a serious summer party, joined by Parkers Prairie a half hour drive to the north.

    They'll each feature a parade, live music and fireworks. But there are differences: Brandon's SummerFest includes a community garage sale while a hypnotist will mesmerize crowds at Forada Days and it's bull versus rider in Parkers Prairie. SummerFest kicks off this evening with a pork chop feed and beer garden, while Forada Days launches Friday evening at The Muddy Boot Bar & Grill. Parkers Prairie also begins Friday with a salad luncheon, bull ride, live music and a movie.

    Here are the schedules for each:

    SummerFest in Brandon

    Wednesday, August 2

    5 p.m. Brandon Community Club pork chop feed with live music by Dana & The Bottle Rockets; beer garden in Lions Park

    6:30 p.m. Water fights at the corner of Holmes and Second Street

    Thursday, August 3

    5-8 p.m. Vintage Car Club show on Main Street

    Friday, August 4

    11 a.m.-2 p.m. Glenn's Towing will serve brats, chips and pop at its new expanded shop.

    6 p.m. Brandon Fin & Feather bean bag tournament, with registration at 5 p.m. in Lions Park, $30 per team

    7:30 p.m. 5k Glow Run registration.

    8:15 p.m. 1k Kids Fun run

    9 p.m. Glow Run, Central Lakes Trail. Questions, contact jfroemming@b-e.k12.mn.us or 320-760-1643.

    Saturday, August 5

    7 a.m. Community garage sale.

    9 a.m. Men's Softball

    10 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft and vendor show, city auditorium

    10 a.m.-3 p.m. Brandon History Center opens in city auditorium

    10:45 a.m. Kiddie parade, with line up at 103 3rd St. E before 10:30 a.m.

    11 a.m. Grand parade with grand marshals Lenny & Patty Taylor

    11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salad luncheon at Grace Lutheran Church

    1 p.m. Youth selfie scavenger hunt in Memorial Park

    1-5 p.m. Bounce houses and water wars at Memorial Park

    1 p.m. Ladies sand volleyball tournament. To register, call 701-866-8896.

    1:30 p.m. Kids pedal pull on Front Street, free

    1:30 p.m. Pine Ridge Golf Scramble. Call Pine Ridge to sign up, $20 entry fee

    2-4:30 p.m. Bingo by Brandon Lions Club, Lions Park

    4:15 p.m. Legion flag raising at Lions Park

    4:45-7 p.m. Brandon Lions Club fish fry dinner at Lions Park, $11 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under

    8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance, music provided by the band BLT. Age 21 and up, free.

    8 p.m.-11 p.m. Street dance

    Dusk: Fireworks at Brandon Cemetery

    Sunday, August 6

    8:30 a.m.—noon: Men's Round Table pancake breakfast at St. Ann's Catholic Church

    Softball and volleyball tournaments resume

    Forada Days

    Friday, August 4

    Evening: Kick-off Party at The Muddy Boot

    Saturday, August 5

    8 a.m. 5K Forada Fun Run downtown, with registration at 7 a.m. Profits benefit local veterans.

    8 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendor/craft fair, bouncy houses across from Toby's Park

    8 a.m.-5 p.m. Model railroad and historical display inside City Hall

    9 a.m. Schmidt's kiddie pedal pull on Main Street

    9 a.m.-5 p.m. Softball tournament, contact Scott at 320-226-6665

    11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lion's feed at City Hall

    1 p.m. Grand parade, with registration at 11a.m. Grand marshals are Bubba and Cheri Piekarski

    Following the parade: Performances by Alexandria Aces, Johari Tribe dancers and Shriners on Main Street

    Bingo inside City Hall

    2-4 p.m. Clueless the Balloon Twister and friendship bracelets next to Toby's Park

    2-4 p.m. Face painting by Hannah at Toby's Park

    2:30 p.m. Forada Fire Department water wars at the fire hall

    2:30-4 p.m. Live performance by Missy

    3 p.m. Bike drawings at the fire hall

    3-5 p.m. Pig races at Toby's Park, $1 admission, $20 to sponsor a pig.

    5 p.m. Lion's raffle on Main Street

    5:30-6:30 p.m. Dan Lee Hypnosis on Main Street

    8 p.m. Street dance on Main Street with performance by Contention

    The Nirvana tribute band Lithium will close out the night

    Fireworks

    Sunday, August 6

    8 a.m.-noon: Forada First Responder breakfast at the fire hall, with pancakes, french toast, eggs and sausage

    Parkers Prairie's 44th Annual Fall Festival

    Friday, Aug. 4

    5-7 p.m. Salad supper, Immanuel Lutheran Church

    7 p.m. Ring of Fire bull ride, east end of the railroad tracks on County Road 42.

    9 p.m. Music by "Jesse Cain" at Ring of Fire

    9:30 p.m. Movie in the Park: "Trolls"

    Saturday, Aug. 5

    10 a.m. Crafters and retails in the park

    10 a.m. Medallion hunt for age 10 and under

    11 a.m. Medallion hunt for age 11 and up

    Noon Live music - P.P. Melody Makers

    1 p.m. Archery and tomahawk throwing, city park

    2 p.m. Live music - Loose Change Band

    2 p.m. Volleyball tourney at the softball field

    3 p.m. Kiddie parade with a "Trolls" Theme

    4 p.m. Slowest bicycle race

    5 p.m. Live music - Kris Tyrdik

    7 p.m. Burnout contest

    9 p.m.-1 a.m. Live music - Jesse Cain

    Sunday, Aug. 6

    7-11 a.m. Boy Scout pancake breakfast

    8 a.m. Open classic vehicle show

    9:30 a.m. Community worship service at city park

    10 a.m. Crafters and retailers in the park

    11 a.m. Helicopter rides

    Noon Parade

    1 p.m. Water balloon wars

    2 p.m. Pedal tractor pull

    2 p.m. Live music - Short on Cash

    4 p.m. Fire department water wars

    Explore related topics:LifeBrandon SummerfestForada DaysParkers Prairie Fall Festival
    Advertisement
    randomness