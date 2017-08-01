They'll each feature a parade, live music and fireworks. But there are differences: Brandon's SummerFest includes a community garage sale while a hypnotist will mesmerize crowds at Forada Days and it's bull versus rider in Parkers Prairie. SummerFest kicks off this evening with a pork chop feed and beer garden, while Forada Days launches Friday evening at The Muddy Boot Bar & Grill. Parkers Prairie also begins Friday with a salad luncheon, bull ride, live music and a movie.

Here are the schedules for each:

SummerFest in Brandon

Wednesday, August 2

5 p.m. Brandon Community Club pork chop feed with live music by Dana & The Bottle Rockets; beer garden in Lions Park

6:30 p.m. Water fights at the corner of Holmes and Second Street

Thursday, August 3

5-8 p.m. Vintage Car Club show on Main Street

Friday, August 4

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Glenn's Towing will serve brats, chips and pop at its new expanded shop.

6 p.m. Brandon Fin & Feather bean bag tournament, with registration at 5 p.m. in Lions Park, $30 per team

7:30 p.m. 5k Glow Run registration.

8:15 p.m. 1k Kids Fun run

9 p.m. Glow Run, Central Lakes Trail. Questions, contact jfroemming@b-e.k12.mn.us or 320-760-1643.

Saturday, August 5

7 a.m. Community garage sale.

9 a.m. Men's Softball

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft and vendor show, city auditorium

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Brandon History Center opens in city auditorium

10:45 a.m. Kiddie parade, with line up at 103 3rd St. E before 10:30 a.m.

11 a.m. Grand parade with grand marshals Lenny & Patty Taylor

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Salad luncheon at Grace Lutheran Church

1 p.m. Youth selfie scavenger hunt in Memorial Park

1-5 p.m. Bounce houses and water wars at Memorial Park

1 p.m. Ladies sand volleyball tournament. To register, call 701-866-8896.

1:30 p.m. Kids pedal pull on Front Street, free

1:30 p.m. Pine Ridge Golf Scramble. Call Pine Ridge to sign up, $20 entry fee

2-4:30 p.m. Bingo by Brandon Lions Club, Lions Park

4:15 p.m. Legion flag raising at Lions Park

4:45-7 p.m. Brandon Lions Club fish fry dinner at Lions Park, $11 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under

8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance, music provided by the band BLT. Age 21 and up, free.

Dusk: Fireworks at Brandon Cemetery

Sunday, August 6

8:30 a.m.—noon: Men's Round Table pancake breakfast at St. Ann's Catholic Church

Softball and volleyball tournaments resume

Forada Days

Friday, August 4

Evening: Kick-off Party at The Muddy Boot

Saturday, August 5

8 a.m. 5K Forada Fun Run downtown, with registration at 7 a.m. Profits benefit local veterans.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendor/craft fair, bouncy houses across from Toby's Park

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Model railroad and historical display inside City Hall

9 a.m. Schmidt's kiddie pedal pull on Main Street

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Softball tournament, contact Scott at 320-226-6665

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lion's feed at City Hall

1 p.m. Grand parade, with registration at 11a.m. Grand marshals are Bubba and Cheri Piekarski

Following the parade: Performances by Alexandria Aces, Johari Tribe dancers and Shriners on Main Street

Bingo inside City Hall

2-4 p.m. Clueless the Balloon Twister and friendship bracelets next to Toby's Park

2-4 p.m. Face painting by Hannah at Toby's Park

2:30 p.m. Forada Fire Department water wars at the fire hall

2:30-4 p.m. Live performance by Missy

3 p.m. Bike drawings at the fire hall

3-5 p.m. Pig races at Toby's Park, $1 admission, $20 to sponsor a pig.

5 p.m. Lion's raffle on Main Street

5:30-6:30 p.m. Dan Lee Hypnosis on Main Street

8 p.m. Street dance on Main Street with performance by Contention

The Nirvana tribute band Lithium will close out the night

Fireworks

Sunday, August 6

8 a.m.-noon: Forada First Responder breakfast at the fire hall, with pancakes, french toast, eggs and sausage

Parkers Prairie's 44th Annual Fall Festival

Friday, Aug. 4

5-7 p.m. Salad supper, Immanuel Lutheran Church

7 p.m. Ring of Fire bull ride, east end of the railroad tracks on County Road 42.

9 p.m. Music by "Jesse Cain" at Ring of Fire

9:30 p.m. Movie in the Park: "Trolls"

Saturday, Aug. 5

10 a.m. Crafters and retails in the park

10 a.m. Medallion hunt for age 10 and under

11 a.m. Medallion hunt for age 11 and up

Noon Live music - P.P. Melody Makers

1 p.m. Archery and tomahawk throwing, city park

2 p.m. Live music - Loose Change Band

2 p.m. Volleyball tourney at the softball field

3 p.m. Kiddie parade with a "Trolls" Theme

4 p.m. Slowest bicycle race

5 p.m. Live music - Kris Tyrdik

7 p.m. Burnout contest

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Live music - Jesse Cain

Sunday, Aug. 6

7-11 a.m. Boy Scout pancake breakfast

8 a.m. Open classic vehicle show

9:30 a.m. Community worship service at city park

10 a.m. Crafters and retailers in the park

11 a.m. Helicopter rides

Noon Parade

1 p.m. Water balloon wars

2 p.m. Pedal tractor pull

2 p.m. Live music - Short on Cash

4 p.m. Fire department water wars