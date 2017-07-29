Color me happy: Library hosts adult coloring event

The library will provide pens, markers, sheets and coloring books. Participants are also welcome to bring their own supplies. Everyone who pre-registers and shows up on the day of the event will receive free, official National Coloring Book Day coloring sheets and be eligible for prizes.

For more information, visit douglascountylibrary.org or follow the library on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. To register for the National Coloring Book Day event, call 320-762-3014 or email library@douglascounty.lib.mn.us.