Prairie Fire Children's Theatre looking for 'Tom Sawyer' actors
Prairie Fire Children's Theatre is still looking for actors for its August 4-6 musical production of "Tom Sawyer."
Actors must be ages 7 to 18 and first attend the theater's annual week-long day camp from noon-5 p.m. July 31-August 4. While 50 or so campers have already registered, "Tom Sawyer" is one of Prairie Fire's biggest productions and requires a cast of up to 84. Campers will be allowed to register the first day of camp, Monday, July 31, from 11 a.m.-noon.
In addition to the title role, characters include Huck Finn, Becky Thatcher, Suzie Harper, Mrs. Thatcher, Mrs. Harper, Cousins Sidney and Hildegarde, the conman's sidekick Roger, The Townies, The River Rats, The Ghouls and The Bats.
"We have plenty of openings," said artistic director Jeremy Day. "Even if we ended up with more than 84 (campers) we'd work out something where they're still in the production."
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, August 4, and for 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6. The camp and performances will be held at West Central Area Secondary Auditorium in Barrett.
Campers typically come from several states. This year, their hometowns include Alexandria, Hoffman, Kensington, Miltona and Parkers Prairie. For more information, call 612-518-9077 or visit prairiefirechildrenstheatre.com.