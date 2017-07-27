In addition to the title role, characters include Huck Finn, Becky Thatcher, Suzie Harper, Mrs. Thatcher, Mrs. Harper, Cousins Sidney and Hildegarde, the conman's sidekick Roger, The Townies, The River Rats, The Ghouls and The Bats.

"We have plenty of openings," said artistic director Jeremy Day. "Even if we ended up with more than 84 (campers) we'd work out something where they're still in the production."

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, August 4, and for 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6. The camp and performances will be held at West Central Area Secondary Auditorium in Barrett.

Campers typically come from several states. This year, their hometowns include Alexandria, Hoffman, Kensington, Miltona and Parkers Prairie. For more information, call 612-518-9077 or visit prairiefirechildrenstheatre.com.