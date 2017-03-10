Search
    Sertoma seeking applications for Sertoman of the Year

    Posted Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Each year, Sertoma honors an individual for their volunteerism and involvement in the community. Sertoma's Service to Mankind award recognizes outstanding community service by a non-Sertoman, where work is performed on a voluntary basis.

    Recipients are selected from nominees that are submitted by the community and determined by a Sertoma committee.

    Sertoma is currently seeking applications. If you know of someone you think would be deserving of this award, contact Chris Pinatiello at (320) 760-3675 or chrispinatiello@edinarealty.com. The application deadline is March 31.

