Sertoma seeking applications for Sertoman of the Year
Each year, Sertoma honors an individual for their volunteerism and involvement in the community. Sertoma's Service to Mankind award recognizes outstanding community service by a non-Sertoman, where work is performed on a voluntary basis.
Recipients are selected from nominees that are submitted by the community and determined by a Sertoma committee.
Sertoma is currently seeking applications. If you know of someone you think would be deserving of this award, contact Chris Pinatiello at (320) 760-3675 or chrispinatiello@edinarealty.com. The application deadline is March 31.