CHEF JESS: Sugar scrubs smooth skin

When we were done, I couldn't believe how soft my feet were. I had never had a pedicure before, so I had no idea how soft feet could feel. Flash forward to years later when my husband gifted me a spa day. My entire body was rubbed in sugar and oils. My mind was blown again. But, as life goes, we returned home to our three children, and that was my last spa day.

I have now decided that while our fourth boy is at home, I need to take a little time for myself. Don't worry, I also spend plenty of time getting in baby snuggles and helping with homework, but even a five-minute shower or taking time to put on a nice smelling lotion makes a difference.

Over the years, I have come up with a few different homemade beauty products such as hair masks and lip balm. My most recent addition is sugar scrubs. They are so easy to make that even the boys have helped. Not only have they helped, but they love to use them, too. I know that might sound a bit messy, but I will gladly wipe up a bit of spilled sugar if it means their hands might be a little cleaner.

To make your own sugar scrubs, the formula is simple. I use a coconut oil base and add a tablespoon of a secondary oil such as Vitamin E, jojoba or avocado. I then mix in the sugar, essential oils and fragrance. You can use white or brown sugar and any oils you like. Fruit zest also is a nice addition. Once those items are evenly combined, you can store the scrub in a container for up to two months.

Lavender Sugar Scrub

½ cup coconut oil

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon avocado oil

15 drops lavender oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

1 tablespoon dried lavender

Grapefruit Vanilla Sugar Scrub

½ cup coconut oil

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon avocado oil

15 drops grapefruit oil

¼ teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Vanilla Brown Sugar Scrub

½ cup coconut oil

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon avocado oil

¼ teaspoon vanilla bean paste

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and stir until evenly combined. Store in a sealed container for up to two months.

How to use: Scoop a small amount of scrub into your hands. Gently scrub all over your hands or feet. (You can use anywhere on your body.) If you like, you can let the mixture sit on your skin for up to 5 minutes. Rinse until all of the sugar is off and gently pat dry with a towel.