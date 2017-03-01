Prepare for septic system freezing potential

Potential issues:

• Lack of cover over tank or drain field. Two feet of cover should be over tank. One foot of cover should be over drain field in ground or above ground systems.

• Pipe settling near tank.

• System compaction during thaw periods.

Remedies to issues:

• Contact local farmer for straw bales. Place straw over tank, drain field or shallow septic pipes.

• If septic inspection pipes are located on drain field, make sure caps are not cracked or missing. This will let cold air into the drain field. This also holds true for your septic tank covers/lids.

• Run hot water daily. Dishwashers or washing machines use the hottest water.

• If soil around drain field is soft to foot travel, stay off area until it firms up. Stay off system in winter, packed snow cover sends frost deeper in soils.

• Consult septic professional on tank pumping if extended trip is planned or if drain field is frozen.

Things not to do:

• Pump sewage on ground.

• Add antifreeze to system.

• Continually running warm water to thaw system.

• Start fire over system to thaw out.

Contact a septic professional if your system is experiencing any issues. A professional list can be found by visiting the MPCA website, www.pca.state.mn.us/index.php/water/water-types-and-programs/subsurface-....

A list of local professionals is located at the Douglas County Land and Resource Management office, 305 Eighth Ave. W. in Alexandria.