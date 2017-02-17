Douglas County Library is host of many programs, activities

While the library was excited by the attendance, unfortunately, it came at a cost too. Space was super tight in the library. But please know we're busy learning from our programs and hoping to implement smoother programs like this in the future.

In fact, the large turnout for Curious George motivated the library to move its upcoming Koo Koo Kanga Roo program from the library to the Lincoln Elementary gymnasium. This bigger space will be a boon for the many families and caregivers who have expressed interest in this musical group.

Not sure who Koo Koo Kanga Roo is? The Douglas County Library and Viking Library System have a few Koo Koo Kanga Roo CDs to check out before the program on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:30, or visit their website for concert and music videos.

This project was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. This program is sponsored by Douglas County Library and Viking Library System.

Also this spring, expect a Pokémon hunt in the children's area during spring break week. And in April, adults and kids can register for a special plant-a-flower and paint-a-flowerpot program.

The library is fortunate to have a strong program budget courtesy of the Douglas County Friends and Foundation. If you aren't a member of the friends' group, now is a great time to join! Not only do the friends sponsor many children's programs, including the upcoming 2017 summer reading program, Reading by Design, but they also provide special furniture for the library, opportunities to meet authors, and a great bookstore in the library's lobby, amongst many other things.

February also happens to be "I Love to Read" month, so stop in and check out new books.

The American Library Association's youth media awards were held in January, and there are a plethora of award-winning titles to read, including the Newbery medal winning book, "The Girl Who Drank the Moon" by Minnesota author Kelly Barnhill.

Besides books, everyone is encouraged to sign up for a library card. Did you know children 5 years of age or older are eligible for their very first library card? Stop in today and see what books, movies, music CDs, audiobooks or ebooks are available.