Evansville Art Center to reopen for 2017 season
The Evansville Arts Coalition will reopen its Gallery and Free Book Lending Library with its annual photography exhibit at the Evansville Art Center, downtown Evansville. This exhibit is sponsored by EAC's First Thursday Photography Club.
The photography exhibit will run March 3 through April 29. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays or by special appointment by calling EAC board member Nancy Neterval in March at (218) 948-2807 or EAC President Karen Howell in April at (218) 948-2836.
The EAC is supported in part by grants from the Evansville Historical Foundation; Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota Legislature appropriation; EAC's corporate sponsors, family and individual members; donations; and volunteers.