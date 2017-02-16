Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Evansville Art Center to reopen for 2017 season

    By Jessica Sly Today at 6:07 p.m.
    Nancy Neterval, photo club member at the EAC, snapped this shot of a rose covered in dew. The EAC’s photography exhibit will open for the 2017 season starting March 3. (Contributed)

    The Evansville Arts Coalition will reopen its Gallery and Free Book Lending Library with its annual photography exhibit at the Evansville Art Center, downtown Evansville. This exhibit is sponsored by EAC's First Thursday Photography Club.

    The photography exhibit will run March 3 through April 29. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays or by special appointment by calling EAC board member Nancy Neterval in March at (218) 948-2807 or EAC President Karen Howell in April at (218) 948-2836.

    The EAC is supported in part by grants from the Evansville Historical Foundation; Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota Legislature appropriation; EAC's corporate sponsors, family and individual members; donations; and volunteers.

    Explore related topics:LifelifeEvansville Arts CoalitionEvansville Art Centerfree bookLending Librarygalleryphotographyexhibiteacfirst thursday photography club
    Jessica Sly

    Jessica Sly has been working as a content writer at the Echo Press since May 2012, contributing, proofreading and editing content for both the Echo and Osakis Review. A Wadena native, she graduated from Verndale High School in 2009 and worked that summer at the Wadena Pioneer Journal as an intern reporter. She attended Northwestern College in St. Paul (now the University of Northwestern - St. Paul), where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in writing and a minor in Bible. In her spare time, she enjoys playing the piano (and learning the violin), reading, writing novels, going to the movies, and exploring Alexandria.

    JSly@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1232
    Advertisement