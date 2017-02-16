Musicians invited to open mic event
Evansville Art Center, 111 Main Street, will host Open Mic music on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Musicians are invited to come and play.
The facility has a high-quality sound system and a full keyboard Yamaha piano. It is always looking for new musicians to join its group of performers.
This is a free concert. Freewill donations will be accepted. Bring a treat to share at intermission. Beverages are provided.
This activity is supported by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.