Koo Koo Kanga Roo to perform family-friendly concert

This program is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome for this family-friendly concert.

Since 2008, Koo Koo Kanga Roo has been touring and putting on shows at elementary school gyms, bars, church basements and even nursing homes. The duo has toured statewide and internationally with the likes of Frank Turner, The Aquabats, MC Lars, Yo Gabba Gabba Live and has been featured on the Vans Warped Tour. In 2015 and 2016, the band played in more than 250 live shows.

This project was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. This program is sponsored by Douglas County Library and Viking Library System.

For more information, call youth librarian Sarah Wethern at (320) 762-3013.