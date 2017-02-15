Search
    Spaghetti dinner to benefit 'Hayloft' Bob Wallgren

    By Jessica Sly Today at 5:42 p.m.

    A spaghetti dinner and silent auction will be held to benefit "Hayloft" Bob Wallgren on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Herby's in Carlos. Freewill donations will be accepted.

    Just before Christmas, Wallgren was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He and his wife, Janet, have operated The Hayloft restaurant for more than 35 years.

    With Wallgren's recent diagnosis and his wife being partially confined to a wheelchair, they had to close the restaurant.

    For more information, contact (320) 808-7343. For monetary donations, an account has been set up at Carlos State Bank.

