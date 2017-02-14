2017 Alexandria Polar Plunge registration is now open

The funds raised benefit more than 8,200 Special Olympics Minnesota athletes as they train, compete and transform themselves, their communities and the world.

The Alexandria plunge will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, 2100 Arrowwood Lane NW, Alexandria. Day of the plunge check-in will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the plunge site.

In 2016, more than 290 brave souls took the plunge in Alexandria and raised approximately $75,000 in support of Special Olympics Minnesota.

Plungers can register online at plungemn.org and may plunge as individuals or in teams. They are also encouraged to wear unique and outrageous costumes on plunge day.

Participants should ask family and friends to pledge to their plunge. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75. They must bring pledges to the plunge. Shoes and towels are also required.

For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org.