Habitat celebrates 20 years of transforming lives

"It can truly be a transformation for everyone involved, from the volunteers to the homeowners," said Anderson.

As the non-profit organization celebrates its 20-year anniversary in Douglas County this year, Anderson, who has been the organization's director since 2004, recalled a couple of stories from families who have Habitat for Humanity homes.

She remembers one family who had a child who was previously considered a truant student because they missed a lot of school. The family didn't have a stable living environment, she said. After their house was built, the family was able to provide a better environment, a more stable environment, for their children.

"The student who was considered truant was now on the honor roll," Anderson said.

She also remembered another time when after a house was built for the family, the father of the home was able to not only maintain his job, but he received a promotion and pay raise.

"Habitat for Humanity is transformative for so many people," said Anderson.

Then and now

Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County was established on Jan. 31, 1997. Dave Anderson (no relation to Lori Anderson, the director), held the first meeting in the basement of First Lutheran Church. Two people showed up — Bob Loucks and John Aponte. The organization's first office was a mail cubby at the church. Twenty years later, Habitat for Humanity has its own building on Nokomis Street in Alexandria with not only an office boasting six full-time and three part-time employees, but also the Habitat ReStore, a resale shop that opened in 2014.

"Looking back on Habitat's 20 years, it is inspiring to see how far the organization has come through the hard work of many," said Anderson.

When Habitat began in Douglas County, it took nearly a year to build a home, said Anderson. The first Habitat home was actually donated to the organization. The house was on Lake LeHomme Dieu, but was moved to Osakis and then completely remodeled for the new family.

Now, it takes roughly 20 days per home with an average of 165 volunteers working about 2,050 volunteer hours, said Anderson. In the beginning, the goal was to build one home per year, but that has now grown to about three or four new homes per year plus the repairs or remodels of others.

Annually, she said, more than 450 volunteers contribute more than 13,000 volunteer work hours. In the last 20 years, Habitat has built 44 new homes, remodeled nine homes and completed 10 repairs for more than 60 local families, said Anderson.

"Our goal is to serve at least seven families per year," said Anderson. "With a goal of reaching a total of 93 families in need by the year 2020."

In addition, it has been a part of helping to build homes for 66 international families. Currently, Habitat of Humanity of Douglas County is recruiting volunteers to participate in a build in Cambodia Nov. 11-18. Anderson said volunteers would need to pay their own travel expenses.

Misconceptions

Anderson touched on a couple of misconceptions about Habitat homes, such as the quality of the homes and who pays for them.

"There's a misperception out there that these aren't quality built homes and that is not the case," said Anderson. "These are very high quality built homes. They are energy efficient and affordable to maintain. Our volunteers take pride in their work."

Anderson also wanted to stress that the Habitat homes are not free homes.

"The homeowners buy the home," she said. "Habitat is a hand up, not a hand out. They're not charity per se. We build affordable homes for people to purchase."

Homeowners who partner with Habitat put in hundreds of hours alongside volunteers on the construction site, they take educational and budgeting courses, as well as pay their mortgage, said Anderson.

"All homeowners have one thing in common," she said. "They want a better future for themselves and their families. We know that when we build homes, we are also building strength, stability and independence for the homeowners."

Needs

Anderson said that Habitat has been blessed with numerous grants and donations over the years from various businesses, churches and individuals, but that funding is always a need. An annual fundraising event for Habitat is its Hard Hat breakfast. This year's event is set for Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 a.m. at Broadway Ballroom. Anderson said anyone can donate, though, anytime of year. There is a "Donate Now" button on the Habitat's website.

"Besides financial donations, our biggest need right now is construction crew leaders," said Anderson. "We need people who are good at working with small groups."

According to Habitat's website, "If you have previous construction experience and you are patient and good with people, you may be perfect for the role."

Groups and individuals (adults and youth) are always needed as there are a variety of volunteer opportunities available.

Contact info

For more information about the Douglas County Habitat for Humanity, visit its website at www.hfhdouglascounty.org, visit the office at 1211 North Nokomis NE, Alexandria or call (320) 762-4255. The ReStore can be reached at (320) 759-1989. Emails can be sent to info@hfhdouglascounty.org. For volunteer information, either call the office number or send an email to volunteer@hfhdouglascounty.org.

About Habitat for Humanity International

The idea that became Habitat for Humanity first grew from the fertile soil of Koinonia Farm, a community farm outside of Americus, Georgia, founded by farmer and biblical scholar Clarence Jordan.

On the farm, Jordan and Habitat's eventual founders Millard and Linda Fuller developed the concept of "partnership housing." The concept centered on those in need of adequate shelter working side by side with volunteers to build decent, affordable houses. The houses would be built at no profit. New homeowners' house payments would be combined with no-interest loans provided by supporters and money earned by fundraising to create "The Fund for Humanity," which would then be used to build more homes.

Beau and Emma were the owners of the first home built by Koinonia's Partnership Housing Program. They and their five children moved into a concrete-block home with a modern kitchen, indoor bathroom and heating system, replacing the unpainted, uninsulated shack with no plumbing where they had previously lived.

In 1973, the Fullers decided to take the Fund for Humanity concept to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo. After three years of hard work to launch a successful house building program there, the Fullers then returned to the United States and called together a group of supporters to discuss the future of their dream: Habitat for Humanity International, founded in 1976.

Habitat now works in 1,400 communities across the U.S. and in nearly 70 countries and has helped 6.8 million people achieve strength, stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable shelter.

Source: www.habitat.org.