The care center opened its doors on Jan. 1, 1917, when the Red River Valley Synod of Augustana Lutheran Church created it in order to serve those in need. The original building stood where the Winona Shores apartment building now stands.

"The early roots of Bethany Home established the objective 'to acquire, establish and maintain Orphan Homes, Homes for the Aged and such other charitable institutions as it may be directed by the Red River Valley Conference,'" said Randee Hall, Ecumen Bethany director of community services and marketing. "Compassionate care was woven in the fibers of care and service areas then and continues today."

Times have changed since 1917, but Ecumen Bethany embraces each new idea in order to keep bringing compassionate care to its clients. "Those we care for are first and foremost at the center of decisions and care delivery," Hall said. "By asking and learning from seniors and their families, we gain insight as to what needs are and how we can best serve them."

Matthew Fischer, Ecumen Bethany executive director, added, "Our staff are always on the cusp of new technology, the ever changing regulations in today's health care landscape, as well as best practices through our in-depth training that takes place right here on campus daily."

Ecumen Bethany has stayed devoted to providing quality care to older adults. Its services include memory care, home care, short-term rehab, a care center, adult day services, lakeside living apartments and more.

"I believe a constant focus for the past 100 years has been the wonderful care that gets provided each and every day," said. "You do not stay in the business of caring for people for that long without the great ability and love for the job and the work."

To celebrate this milestone achievement, Ecumen Bethany is hosting a birthday party at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Ecumen Bethany Community Chapel, 1020 Lark St., Alexandria. The party is free to all and will include music, a historical presentation and refreshments.

It also will hold a variety of community events, starting with the Friday, May 19, Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event, as well as Saturday events and a Sunday worship service. Additional details will be released closer to the event.