Tree recycling location is near Zion Lutheran Church
Members of Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria recently erected a sign at the Douglas County Fairgrounds reminding people that Christmas trees for recycling will not be accepted at that location.
Trees are to be brought to the Fourth Avenue and Lake Street location near Zion Church in Alexandria. The area is indicated on the fairgrounds sign and by the orange snow fence at the drop off location by Zion Church.
The trees in the recycling program are chipped and put on the Douglas County trails.