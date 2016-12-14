Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tree recycling location is near Zion Lutheran Church

    Posted Today at 11:00 a.m.
    Jeff Roste (back) and Ted Haar, members of Zion Lutheran Church, erect a sign at the Douglas County Fairgrounds reminding people not to drop of trees for recycling at the fairgrounds. A drop-off has been set up at Fourth Avenue and Lake Street. (Contributed)

    Members of Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria recently erected a sign at the Douglas County Fairgrounds reminding people that Christmas trees for recycling will not be accepted at that location.

    Trees are to be brought to the Fourth Avenue and Lake Street location near Zion Church in Alexandria. The area is indicated on the fairgrounds sign and by the orange snow fence at the drop off location by Zion Church.

    The trees in the recycling program are chipped and put on the Douglas County trails.

    Explore related topics:LifelifeChristmas treesdouglas county fairgroundsZion Lutheran ChurchrecycleTreeTrail
    Advertisement