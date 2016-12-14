Host Homes bring purpose; more are needed

Lutheran Social Service is seeking more Host Home providers and will host an information session at 10:30 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Douglas County Library, 720 Fillmore Street in Alexandria.

Some individuals with disabilities are currently living in a group home and are seeking a fuller life in community with another individual or family who can help them achieve their personal goals. Others are living at home with aging parents who are no longer able to provide daily care and need to find a living option with support. Still others who may be living alone in an apartment may need more structure or friendship than their current living situation provides.

Becoming a Host Home provider offers the opportunity for rewarding and flexible work at home. Host Home providers receive a percentage of the federal and state waiver funding individuals receive for their care and professional support and training from Lutheran Social Service.

For more information, call (701) 212-5338 or visit www.lssmn.org/hosthomes/alexandria.