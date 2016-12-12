New direction for Theatre L'Homme Dieu

Mulder has served on the board for Theatre L'Homme Dieu and replaces Ann Hermes, who now is leading the Alexandria Area Arts Association, as the executive director.

Mulder, who grew up in Alexandria, splits time between the Twin Cities and Alexandria, which she says is a good fit for Theatre L'Homme Dieu, which brings in professional shows, mainly from the Twin Cities.

"I am someone with connections to the Twins Cities theater scene but also someone who understands the Alexandria audience," Mulder said.

Theatre L'Homme Dieu fills a niche in the Alexandria arts scene by bringing in professional theater groups to its venue on the north side of Lake L'Homme Dieu off Douglas County Road 120 during the summer.

But the theater is not heated to host shows in the winter.

So when Theatre L'Homme Dieu was contacted about hosting a performance of "All is Calm, The Christmas Truce of 1914," it pulled Lake L'Homme Dieu in a new direction.

Mulder was familiar with the show by Theater Latte Da out of the Twin Cities, and created by Peter Rothstein, who has a sister in Alexandria.

"It would have been a shame not to bring the show in," Mulder said.

So the board contacted Alexandria Public Schools Community Education and was able to use the performing arts center at the high school.

"It was the biggest crowd we've had I think," said Mark Halvorson, performing arts manager at the school.

"All is Calm" told the story of how the British and German soldiers on the front lines in World War I came out of their trenches during Christmas to sing carols, exchange souvenirs, and bury their dead.

Rothstein wrote the show, originally for radio, after extensive research in Europe, quoting from sources such as diaries, military documents, and gravestones to tell the story of peace in the middle of a war.

The show, which offered free seats for veterans, drew nearly 900 people on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

"We got lots and lots of really great feedback," Mulder said.

She said the show helped raise awareness of the kinds of entertainment Theatre L'Homme Dieu brings. She said branding and marketing are top priorities as executive director.

Halvorson and Mulder both said they hope the two groups can continue to cooperate to bring more shows to Alexandria.

"We're happy with the results," Halvorson said.