Search for Miss Teen Douglas County announced

Miss Teen Douglas County will represent her county at the Miss Teen Minnesota pageant, which will be held on April 29 in St. Paul.

The young lady chosen as Miss Teen Douglas County will become an ambassador from the Douglas County area and will receive an official title and sash.

The teen chosen as Miss Teen Minnesota will receive a prize package, college scholarship totaling $30,000 and the chance to represent Minnesota at the 2017 Miss Teen International pageant in July.

Teens will compete in personal interview, fitness wear, fun fashion wear and evening gown. There is no talent or swimsuit competition.

Those interested in applying should request a bio-form by calling (952) 432-6758, emailing pagunltd@frontiernet.net or writing Miss Teen Minnesota, International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124-0537.