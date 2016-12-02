Here comes Santa Claus
Santa Claus is coming to the Echo Press. The public is invited to pay him a visit on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. Children who come will have a chance to get their photos taken with Santa.
The first 150 children who get their pictures taken will receive a coupon for one free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut.
Guests should bring a nonperishable food item or cash donation for the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf. Digital photos will be shared on the Echo Press Facebook page.
For more information, call the Echo Press at (320) 763-3133.