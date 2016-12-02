Honor children at candlelight service

Families may bring special mementos or framed photographs to display in the back of the church beginning at 6 p.m. A nursery will be staffed with babysitters and offered free of charge for families with babies or small children.

The service will include live vocal performances, poetry, harp music and the lighting of remembrance candles. The candles will remain lit from 7 to 8 p.m. in accordance with The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting.

Following the service, attendees will gather for refreshments and fellowship.

The support organization The Compassionate Friends began a Worldwide Lighting vigil 20 years ago as a way to recognize and honor the children that had died. Globally, thousands of bereaved families are expected to participate in the annual event.

The local event is sponsored by three local organizations that offer support and friendship to grieving families: the Alex Area Support Group for Grieving Parents of All Ages, (320) 763-5781; the MISS Infant Loss Support Group, (320) 217-3341; and the local Compassionate Friends Support Group of Alexandria, (320) 760-7107.

For more information about the memorial service, call Trina Charles at (320) 491-9168 or Janet Getz at (320) 760-7107.