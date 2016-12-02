Sensitive Santa is safe place for special needs children

The event includes pictures with Santa, activities and snacks.

Digital images will be available after the event. Guests are also invited to bring cameras.

A movie will be shown every half hour. During the movie, lights are brought up and the sound turned down. Dancing, walking, talking or singing are allowed.

RSVPs are requested due to limited space. RSVP at (320) 760-3301 or windmillprojectmn@gmail.com.

Grant funding for the event is provided by Runestone Electric Association's Operation Round Up.