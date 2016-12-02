50 gigs in 50 states

However, Bayardo ended up spending the holiday in town with a local family — an entire family he had never met prior to his visit to Minnesota.

This is because Bayardo is on an unpredictable road trip. But it's not just any road trip. The 54-year-old from Arizona is traveling solo to every state in the U.S. on a mission to be hired for a "gig" found via the internet in each one.

THE IDEA

Bayardo's idea began to take form as he realized that retirement was on the horizon. After being a tradesman for 40 years and owning his own business, he decided it was time for something different.

"My claim is it's never been done this way, via the Internet," he said. "Every job and every contact that has hired me has been through Craigslist. The goal is to get 50 Craisglist jobs in 50 states."

In May, Bayardo set off in his Chevy Avalanche and began making his way through the United States. Before starting his adventure, Bayardo took no donations and did no fundraising, wanting to simply live off what he was able to make on the road.

"It's all self-funded and I didn't want to take any donations and I didn't want to raise money," he explained. "I just wanted to do this based on my skills and ability to find work. I've skipped a lot of meals and slept in my car a lot of nights. The only thing I really need to spend on is gas to get me to the next destination."

Though Bayardo has a rough outline of where he will go in each state, he only loosely follows that plan. For Minnesota, he had planned to visit the Metro area.

"I don't really have a plan that I follow to a T because it's all about job availability," Bayardo said. "I usually target bigger cities because there seems to be more job availability."

However, when it came time for his Minnesota gig, Bayardo was able to use connections he had formed in previous states — and those connections landed him in Alexandria.

DISCOVERING ALEXANDRIA

When Bayardo was in West Virginia in July, he responded to a Craigslist ad put out by Midwest Hotel Furnishings, which is based in Alexandria.

"He worked all day," said Patrick Donovan, an employee at Midwest Hotel Furnishings and a resident of Alexandria. "He's a really nice guy, a really hard worker, and at the end of the day, he kind of explained to me this tour thing he is doing, how he is trying to get work in every state."

Since his company does a lot of work in the Midwest, Donovan told Bayardo he would like to work with him again.

"I kind of followed his blog page and website," Donovan said. "I noticed he was getting closer and sent him an email. He responded and things lined up where we ended up meeting up in Minneapolis, then going to Missouri to do a hotel in Kansas City."

After the gig in Missouri, Donovan mentioned that the co-owner of Midwest Hotel Furnishings, Einar Gudjonsson, was looking for someone to help paint his basement in Alexandria. Bayardo accepted the gig and the offer to stay at Donovan's residence for a few days.

"I had never even heard of Alexandria, Minnesota," Bayardo said. "All he told me was he lived outside the Metro so I had no idea where ... It wasn't until we made definite plans that he told me he lived toward Fargo."

During his visit, Bayardo says he was impressed by the town as a whole and by the "Minnesota Nice" culture he experienced.

"I envisioned it a smaller town," Bayardo said. "I thought two things: I thought it was a nice town ... I'm sure it's a lot nicer in the summer. Seeing all the lakes around, I imagine it's a really picturesque, beautiful place. I like the setup of the town, the main street and the older buildings. It kind of still has the old town look and feel to it."

Bayardo was able to experience Alexandria with the Donovans, and during his time in the town, he visited local restaurants such as Mi Mexico, as well as the landmark of Big Ole.

Bayardo's visit happened to fall over Thanksgiving, so he was able to join the Donovan family for the holiday.

"He did a little work at my boss' house and I did a little work at the store after I threw the turkey in," Donovan said. "Then we went home and finished making dinner and we all gathered round and watched some football all night. The rest of the kids came over and hung out and really enjoyed Juan."

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

On Monday, Nov. 28, Bayardo left Minnesota and headed to Fargo for his North Dakota gig. In Fargo, he was able to stay with Donovan's daughter and her family while he worked on another painting gig.

"My daughter called and said, 'If that guy is sleeping in his truck, send him over to my house and we'll host him. He doesn't have to spend the night in his truck when it's this cold,'" Donovan said.

After completing his gig in Fargo, Donovan has 12 more states to visit, including Alaska and Hawaii. He plans to fly from Seattle to Juneau, Alaska, where he will spend one week.

"I'm saving my coins in a jar and will go to a Coinstar (before leaving for Alaska)," Bayardo said. "I already did some research, as I've done a lot of research for this adventure, and a flight out of Seattle to Juneau is $280 round trip."

For now, Bayardo is tracking his experiences in each state on his website, www.juanjohnsgigsacrossamerica.com. However, when he finishes all 50 states, he plans to write a book about the experience.

"I compile a lot of data, and not just on my website," he said. "I have a lot of pictures I take, I've documented every highway and interstate traveled, every restaurant I've eaten at that's not a chain ... I don't post a lot of things because I am saving them for the book."

Bayardo says that no matter what the remaining states bring, this experience has been one he will never forget.

"I have met so many wonderful people, including the Donovans, who have just opened their home and their hearts for me," Bayardo said. "At the end I'm going to have at the minimum 50 new friends. I've eaten different foods, I've experienced all the little subcultures of America that I used to just see on TV. It's been amazing."