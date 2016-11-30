Decorate a holiday table at Christmas luncheon

Guests will be served a catered lunch. There will also be games and live musical entertainment.

Local hosts will bring Christmas dishes and linens from home and decorate each table with holiday cheer.

To host and decorate a table, sign up at the senior center or call (320) 762-2087. A list of details and suggestions is available at the senior center.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Trumm Drug in downtown Alexandria and at the senior center, 414 Hawthorne, Alexandria.

All proceeds go to the senior center. Seating is limited. For more information, call (320) 762-2087.