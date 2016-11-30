CLSO kicks off season with 'The Planets'

The concert is on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center, 4300 Pioneer Rd. SE in Alexandria.

The concert begins with four movements from Gustav Holst's "The Planets," a familiar orchestral suite with movements based on Greco-Roman gods and goddesses. The orchestra will play "Mars, the Bringer of War;" "Venus, the Bringer of Peace;" "Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity;" and "Neptune, the Mystic."

After a brief intermission, the music continues with Dan Forrest's "Requiem for the Living." Traditionally, a requiem is written for the dead to help the deceased to find rest. Forrest's requiem is unique because it is for the living, and each movement invokes one of the five stages of grief. In addition to the Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra, the Requiem features Central Lakes Symphony Chorale, a special area youth choir, and professional vocal soloists.

Tickets are on sale now at the following Alexandria businesses: Cherry Street Books, Carlson Music Center, the District 206 Community Education Office and Trumm Drug. The cost is $11 for adults and $5 for students. Season tickets are also available at the door.

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra is an all-volunteer community orchestra directed by Brad Lambrecht and made up of approximately 55 musicians from around the region. The orchestra practices on Tuesday nights at the Alexandria Area High School.

The orchestra is a District 206 Community Education partner and is supported in part by a grant from the Lakes Region Arts Council.

For more information, visit www.centrallakessymphony.org.