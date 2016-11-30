Route 3 to jazz it up at Evansville Art Center

The group is led by tuba player Ralph Hepola, who will be joined by guitarist Chris Olson and Fred Richardson on clarinet and vocals.

The Route 3 repertoire stretches all the way back to the Civil War and includes stops in New Orleans, Hollywood, and Broadway in New York City. Route 3 will present music from the 1850s, the early 1900s, the 1910s, the Roaring Twenties, the Swing Era, and the 1950s. After intermission, a holiday season party will ensue.

Hepola has extensive experience playing both jazz and classical music on tuba. Olson is on the faculty of McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul and plays with several Twin Cities jazz groups. Richardson is an active Minnesota traditional jazz musician.

For more information, visit the Evansville Art Center website at evansvilleartcenter.com.