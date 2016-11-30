Third CLCA concert features New Odyssey

Attendance is by membership only. If interested in a season membership, call Kathi Haug at (320) 815-8979.

Gags and gusto with Christmas songs and Santa outfits mark New Odyssey's special Christmas show. New Odyssey is formed by three guys, Gary Todd, Michael Jay and Gary Polkow, who have been performing for 30 years and wield 30 instruments. They play all the old Christmas songs and present a family-friendly, energetic show.

Audience members are welcome to join in on the antics and become a performer, honking horns or donning silly Christmas costumes.