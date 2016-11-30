Search
    Third CLCA concert features New Odyssey

    Posted Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Three guys, Gary Todd, Michael Jay and Gary Polkow, who play 30 instruments form the group New Odyssey. They will perform the third Central Lakes Concert Association season concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center. (Contributed)

    The third concert of the 2016-2017 season of the Central Lakes Concert Association will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center.

    Attendance is by membership only. If interested in a season membership, call Kathi Haug at (320) 815-8979.

    Gags and gusto with Christmas songs and Santa outfits mark New Odyssey's special Christmas show. New Odyssey is formed by three guys, Gary Todd, Michael Jay and Gary Polkow, who have been performing for 30 years and wield 30 instruments. They play all the old Christmas songs and present a family-friendly, energetic show.

    Audience members are welcome to join in on the antics and become a performer, honking horns or donning silly Christmas costumes.

