Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A true group effort

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 7:00 a.m.
    The Cratchit family, from left to right: William Zwach, Cathy Snyder, Alyssa Klassen, Lane Kompelien, Randy Martin, Venald Becker, Chloe Roed and Rachael Mohr.

    Of the two past plays Claudia Bursch has directed, the largest number of cast members was 10, and they were all adults.

    But directing A Christmas Carol has been different. For the Alexandria Area Arts Association's holiday show, Bursch has a cast of more than 40 members, ranging in age from 5 to 75.

    "I've never worked with kids before, so it's been interesting," Bursch said. "It's been a challenge in that way, but they're so darn cute and they're so sweet. Some of them you tell them once and bam, they've got it. And it's like, 'Whoa, there's talent.'"

    In addition to having a large cast with a wide age range, members of the cast also have different experience levels. Still, the experienced actors can only help so much when it comes to on-stage direction, Bursch says.

    "A really experienced actor knows not to overstep the director's boundaries," Bursch said. "Not because it's an ego thing for the director — it's more about that it confuses the less experienced actors because they're torn and hearing from lots of people, and they don't know which way to go."

    But Bursch says that in this show, she has observed the more experienced actors and actresses step up to assist those less experienced as they see appropriate.

    "In the Cratchit family, the mother and father are experienced actors and a couple of the kids have had experience with acting, but several of them have never been on stage at all," Bursch said. "Cathy (Snyder), who plays Mrs. Cratchit, has taken them under her wing as her kids and just helped them, once she knew what they were supposed to do."

    The older and more experienced members of the cast also have been helpful when it comes to backstage etiquette.

    "Backstage, they can help with helping the kids remember to be quiet and tiptoe," Bursch said. "And this show has mics, so helping kids get in and out of mics and turning them off, things like that."

    After a month and a half of rehearsals, Bursch says the cast and crew is eagerly awaiting Friday's opening night and performing for an audience. But first comes the play's preview night, during which the cast can get a feel for what performances will be like.

    "They are ready for an audience," Bursch said. "They've been doing the same thing and saying the same lines and laughing and trying to make it real and fun with no one in the audience to feed back. That's what preview night is about, for them to learn and get that first experience of having some audience, what the feedback may be, when might laughter come, when might applause come."

    Bursch says the show is family friendly and is a good way to kick off the holidays.

    "We kind of look at it as our Christmas gift to the community and get everyone into the holiday spirit."

    A Christmas Carol

    A Christmas Carol is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is a bitter, self-centered old man. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come. After the visits, Scrooge begins to see himself through others' eyes, and changes into a more kind-hearted man.

    When: Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.

    Where: The Alexandria Area Arts Association

    Cost: $18 Adults, $15 Students/Seniors, $15 Members,

    $15 Group. To buy tickets, stop in at the box office or visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34710.

    For more information, call the AAAA box office at (320) 762-8300 or email info@alexandriaareaarts.org.

    Cast:

    Al Alvig

    Pat Finnestad

    Rick Dusterhoft

    Scott Giannone

    Cody Capouch

    Kirk Landman

    Jeff Roste

    Randy Martin

    Jon Provance

    Sharon Thalmann

    Chuck Grussing

    Meagan Lindberg

    Jeryn Drewes

    Sydney Bock

    Dillon Bock

    Ayden Danner

    Dan Perdue

    Leah Drexler

    Dillon Bock

    Venald Becker

    Sydney Bock

    William Zwach

    Ayden Danner

    Ashley Donley

    Aaron Swedberg

    Nick Nelson

    Scott Giannone

    Karmen Lemm

    Jeryn Drewes

    Emmalee Bugher

    Maria Warhol

    Cody Capouch

    Mike Roers

    Cathy Snyder

    Chloe Roed

    William Zwach

    Rachael Mohr

    Venald Becker

    Alyssa Klassen

    Lane Kompelien

    Haley Wegner

    Jake Stone

    Kate Niemeyer

    Abigail Nelson

    Ashley Donley

    Chuck Grussing

    Nick Segaar

    Rick Dusterhoft

    Dan Perdue

    Ann Hermes

    Sharon Thalmann

    Kristen Stenvik

    Garrett Danielson

    Cody Capouch

    Dillon Bock

    Abigail Nelson

    Production Staff:

    Carolyn Giannone

    Quincy Roers

    Amanda Diedrich

    Donna Magnuson

    Hilary Ninman

    Katy Niemeyer

    Christine Reilly

    Explore related topics:LifeA Christmas CarolClaudia BurschAlexandria Area Arts Association
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement