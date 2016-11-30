A true group effort
Of the two past plays Claudia Bursch has directed, the largest number of cast members was 10, and they were all adults.
But directing A Christmas Carol has been different. For the Alexandria Area Arts Association's holiday show, Bursch has a cast of more than 40 members, ranging in age from 5 to 75.
"I've never worked with kids before, so it's been interesting," Bursch said. "It's been a challenge in that way, but they're so darn cute and they're so sweet. Some of them you tell them once and bam, they've got it. And it's like, 'Whoa, there's talent.'"
In addition to having a large cast with a wide age range, members of the cast also have different experience levels. Still, the experienced actors can only help so much when it comes to on-stage direction, Bursch says.
"A really experienced actor knows not to overstep the director's boundaries," Bursch said. "Not because it's an ego thing for the director — it's more about that it confuses the less experienced actors because they're torn and hearing from lots of people, and they don't know which way to go."
But Bursch says that in this show, she has observed the more experienced actors and actresses step up to assist those less experienced as they see appropriate.
"In the Cratchit family, the mother and father are experienced actors and a couple of the kids have had experience with acting, but several of them have never been on stage at all," Bursch said. "Cathy (Snyder), who plays Mrs. Cratchit, has taken them under her wing as her kids and just helped them, once she knew what they were supposed to do."
The older and more experienced members of the cast also have been helpful when it comes to backstage etiquette.
"Backstage, they can help with helping the kids remember to be quiet and tiptoe," Bursch said. "And this show has mics, so helping kids get in and out of mics and turning them off, things like that."
After a month and a half of rehearsals, Bursch says the cast and crew is eagerly awaiting Friday's opening night and performing for an audience. But first comes the play's preview night, during which the cast can get a feel for what performances will be like.
"They are ready for an audience," Bursch said. "They've been doing the same thing and saying the same lines and laughing and trying to make it real and fun with no one in the audience to feed back. That's what preview night is about, for them to learn and get that first experience of having some audience, what the feedback may be, when might laughter come, when might applause come."
Bursch says the show is family friendly and is a good way to kick off the holidays.
"We kind of look at it as our Christmas gift to the community and get everyone into the holiday spirit."
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is a bitter, self-centered old man. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come. After the visits, Scrooge begins to see himself through others' eyes, and changes into a more kind-hearted man.
When: Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.
Where: The Alexandria Area Arts Association
Cost: $18 Adults, $15 Students/Seniors, $15 Members,
$15 Group. To buy tickets, stop in at the box office or visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34710.
For more information, call the AAAA box office at (320) 762-8300 or email info@alexandriaareaarts.org.
Cast:
Al Alvig
Pat Finnestad
Rick Dusterhoft
Scott Giannone
Cody Capouch
Kirk Landman
Jeff Roste
Randy Martin
Jon Provance
Sharon Thalmann
Chuck Grussing
Meagan Lindberg
Jeryn Drewes
Sydney Bock
Dillon Bock
Ayden Danner
Dan Perdue
Leah Drexler
Dillon Bock
Venald Becker
Sydney Bock
William Zwach
Ayden Danner
Ashley Donley
Aaron Swedberg
Nick Nelson
Scott Giannone
Karmen Lemm
Jeryn Drewes
Emmalee Bugher
Maria Warhol
Cody Capouch
Mike Roers
Cathy Snyder
Chloe Roed
William Zwach
Rachael Mohr
Venald Becker
Alyssa Klassen
Lane Kompelien
Haley Wegner
Jake Stone
Kate Niemeyer
Abigail Nelson
Ashley Donley
Chuck Grussing
Nick Segaar
Rick Dusterhoft
Dan Perdue
Ann Hermes
Sharon Thalmann
Kristen Stenvik
Garrett Danielson
Cody Capouch
Dillon Bock
Abigail Nelson
Production Staff:
Carolyn Giannone
Quincy Roers
Amanda Diedrich
Donna Magnuson
Hilary Ninman
Katy Niemeyer
Christine Reilly