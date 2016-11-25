Pick up ethnic baked items at historical society open hosue

Guests can pick up traditional baked goods, breads, gift trays and more. Ethnic baked items include almond cakes, lefse, krumkake, kolaches, Swedish flatbreads, rosettes and gluten-free rosettes, frozen pies and more.

The open house will also include live demonstrations of how to prepare krumkake and lefse. In the meantime, attendees can stop for some lingonberry cider and Knute's favorite bean soup. Musical entertainment will be provided by Dane Werely Compton.

All proceeds benefit the Douglas County Historical Society.