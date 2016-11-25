Search
    Pick up ethnic baked items at historical society open hosue

    By Jessica Sly Today at 9:22 a.m.

    The Douglas County Historical Society, 1219 Nokomis St. in Alexandria, will host its annual Bake Sale and Open House on Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Guests can pick up traditional baked goods, breads, gift trays and more. Ethnic baked items include almond cakes, lefse, krumkake, kolaches, Swedish flatbreads, rosettes and gluten-free rosettes, frozen pies and more.

    The open house will also include live demonstrations of how to prepare krumkake and lefse. In the meantime, attendees can stop for some lingonberry cider and Knute's favorite bean soup. Musical entertainment will be provided by Dane Werely Compton.

    All proceeds benefit the Douglas County Historical Society.

