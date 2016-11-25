Survivor of sex industry to speak about trafficking

Speaker Hayley King survived six years of involvement in the commercial sex industry. Upon exiting that life, she earned a Bachelor of Science from Colorado State University in human development and family studies. She then moved to Minnesota, which is gaining a reputation for tackling the sex industry head on.

Brie Sweeney, Safe Harbor regional navigator with the Minnesota Department of Health, will also speak.

All community members are welcome. The presentation is appropriate for students in grades 6-12 with their parents. Beverages will be provided following the presentation.