    Get crafty at the library

    By Jessica Sly Today at 9:18 a.m.

    Do you love the thought of making things to share with your family and friends but feel that you don't have a crafty, creative bone in your body? Then the library has a deal for you.

    A free class, Crafts for the Un-Crafty: Upcycling for the Holidays, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 12:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Library in Alexandria. Participants will use upcycled materials such as old catalogs, cards, calendars and wine corks to make some easy creations such as a cork reindeer ornament and a paper snowflake ornament.

    Pre-registration is strongly recommended so enough supplies are available. All materials will be provided, but if participants have old calendars, pretty paper or wine corks to use up or a hot-glue gun, they are welcome to bring it along.

    Participants can pre-register by stopping by the library, calling (320) 762-3014 or emailing kwoizeschke@douglascounty.lib.mn.us.

    Jessica Sly

    Jessica Sly has been working as a content writer at the Echo Press since May 2012, contributing, proofreading and editing content for both the Echo and Osakis Review.

    JSly@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1232
