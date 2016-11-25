Get crafty at the library

A free class, Crafts for the Un-Crafty: Upcycling for the Holidays, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 12:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Library in Alexandria. Participants will use upcycled materials such as old catalogs, cards, calendars and wine corks to make some easy creations such as a cork reindeer ornament and a paper snowflake ornament.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended so enough supplies are available. All materials will be provided, but if participants have old calendars, pretty paper or wine corks to use up or a hot-glue gun, they are welcome to bring it along.

Participants can pre-register by stopping by the library, calling (320) 762-3014 or emailing kwoizeschke@douglascounty.lib.mn.us.