Keep moving

During these cold winter months, physical activity is proven to help children and adults stay healthy, both mentally and physically. The American Heart Association recommends at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day for children age 2 and older.

"Being physically active boosts your immune system, giving you a better chance of fighting off illness during peak cold and flu season," said Patty Hobbs, Horizon Public Health's Child and Teen Checkups coordinator. "Regular physical activity can also improve self confidence, emotional well-being and academic achievement in children."

Hobbs said whether it's traditional outdoor activities like sledding, ice skating, building a snow fort or even playing lively games indoors, spending time together being active is healthy for the whole family.

"During the winter months, adolescents are about half as active as they are in the summer months," Hobbs said. "As parents, we need to do everything we can to promote healthy living, especially when it's cold outside."

Part of that healthy lifestyle includes regular medical checkups for all ages. Checkups include screenings for hearing, vision, development, social emotional and mental health, growth and physical assessment, as well as providing immunizations and health education.

For qualifying people age 20 or younger, Horizon Public Health's Child and Teen Checkups program offers free medical checkups in Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens and Traverse counties. To be eligible for a free checkup, individuals must be enrolled in a Minnesota health care plan or receive insurance coverage through Medical Assistance/PrimeWest.

To schedule a child and teen checkup with Horizon Public Health, call 1-800-450-4177 or contact a local clinic. A list of medical providers, as well as dental and vision care providers, in Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens and Traverse counties can be found at www.horizonpublichealth.org/childrenandyoungfamilies.html#CTC.

"Staying healthy is the goal, so don't wait until you're sick to visit your doctor," Hobbs said.