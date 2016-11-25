More than 90 guests attended the banquet. The honored guest speaker was Scott Wagner, honorably discharged Marine and sergeant at Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The cake cutting ceremony was officiated by Lieutenant Colonel Jon Gackle MCB/Quantico. The cake is traditionally cut with the Mameluke sword as a reminder that Marines are a band of warriors committed to carrying the sword so that their nation may live in peace.

As is the custom, the first piece of cake was given to the honored guest speaker. The next piece was then given to the oldest Marine present, which was Murald Zarbok, 86, MCAS EL Toro, who in turn passed it onto the youngest Marine present, Sgt. Joey Didier, 22.

Along with honoring all POWs and MIAs, the banquet also honored our past and present marines for their service.

The banquet was sponsored by local businesses, friends and family of the detachment.

Toys for Kids

The Runestone Detachment recently kicked off its fourth annual Toys for Kids program in which it partners with Love INC to deliver toys to families within the Douglas County area.

Love INC coordinates with families and some churches for toy distribution.

Visit alexmarines.org for more information.