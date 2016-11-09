Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ease your grief during the holidays

    By Jessica Sly Today at 9:40 a.m.

    The 26th annual Getting Through the Holidays will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 822 Douglas Street in Alexandria.

    This event is targeted for those that are grieving the death of a loved one. The goal for the evening is to provide insight and strategies that will help ease some of the anxiety and depression that the holidays can bring.

    There is no charge for the evening and no registration is needed. Refreshments will be served.

    For more information, call (320) 762-2196.

    Explore related topics:LifelifeGetting through the holidaysGriefdeathloved oneAnxietyDepressionHolidaysFirst Lutheran Church
    Jessica Sly

    Jessica Sly has been working as a content writer at the Echo Press since May 2012, contributing, proofreading and editing content for both the Echo and Osakis Review. A Wadena native, she graduated from Verndale High School in 2009 and worked that summer at the Wadena Pioneer Journal as an intern reporter. She attended Northwestern College in St. Paul (now the University of Northwestern - St. Paul), where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in writing and a minor in Bible. In her spare time, she enjoys playing the piano (and learning the violin), reading, writing novels, going to the movies, and exploring Alexandria.

    JSly@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1232
    Advertisement
    randomness