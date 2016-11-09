Ease your grief during the holidays
The 26th annual Getting Through the Holidays will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 822 Douglas Street in Alexandria.
This event is targeted for those that are grieving the death of a loved one. The goal for the evening is to provide insight and strategies that will help ease some of the anxiety and depression that the holidays can bring.
There is no charge for the evening and no registration is needed. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call (320) 762-2196.