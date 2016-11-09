Take your best shot

To be eligible for a free checkup and flu vaccination, individuals must be age 20 or younger and enrolled in a Minnesota health care plan or receive insurance coverage through Medical Assistance/PrimeWest. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends everyone 6 months old and older get a flu vaccination each year to protect themselves and others from the illness.

Be on the lookout for the flu's fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, body aches, and tiredness. The flu can even lead to serious illnesses in the elderly or very young, or people with compromised lung health. If flu symptoms occur, avoid contact with others.

Child and Teen Checkups flu vaccines can be provided by Horizon Public Health nurses or by the child's primary care provider. A list of participating medical providers, as well as dental and vision care providers, in Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens and Traverse counties can be found at www.horizonpublichealth.org/ChildrenandYoungFamilies.html#CTC.

To schedule a checkup and flu vaccination with Horizon Public Health, call 1-800-450-4177, or contact the local clinic at (320) 763-6018. When making the appointment, be sure to ask for a flu vaccination provided through Child and Teen Checkups.

The Child and Teen Checkups program is federally required by the Social Security Act and is administered by the Minnesota Departments of Human Services and Public Health.