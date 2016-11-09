LRAC Artist Mentor program now taking applications

The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2017.

The awards are based on the student's application and an in-person review by a panel of professional artists. The review will be held on March 4 at Underwood High School.

Eligible students must live in Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse or Wilkin counties. The $600 Artist Mentor grant is available in all artistic disciplines, including music, painting, ceramics, literary arts, poetry, dance, multi-media arts, performing arts, etc.

For more information, contact Connie Payson at 1-800-262-2787 or LRAC4@LRACgrants.org, or visit www.LRAC4.org.