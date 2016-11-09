LRAC Artist Mentor program now taking applications
Lake Region Arts Council is once again offering regional high school students in grades nine through 11 the opportunity to be a "protégée artist." The LRAC Artist Mentor program matches students with professional artists who will mentor the students for 15 hours this summer. Students also have the option to attend any Minnesota arts workshop or summer class. Either option allows students to expand their artistic skills and explore new disciplines.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2017.
The awards are based on the student's application and an in-person review by a panel of professional artists. The review will be held on March 4 at Underwood High School.
Eligible students must live in Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse or Wilkin counties. The $600 Artist Mentor grant is available in all artistic disciplines, including music, painting, ceramics, literary arts, poetry, dance, multi-media arts, performing arts, etc.
For more information, contact Connie Payson at 1-800-262-2787 or LRAC4@LRACgrants.org, or visit www.LRAC4.org.