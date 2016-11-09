Donate books to children through Project Bookshelf

This year, the American Association of University Women and Sixth Avenue Wine and Ale will hold a Project Bookshelf kickoff event on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Wine and Ale in Alexandria. Guests should bring at least one new book for any age child to young adult and receive a free glass of wine. Monetary donations are also welcome for purchasing new books to donate to the program.

Cherry Street Books provides a 20 percent discount for purchases to Project Bookshelf and serves as a collection point. Other collection points for new books include Book World in Viking Plaza, Alexandria Senior Center and Douglas County Library.

Books donated to Project Bookshelf are sorted by grade or age levels and delivered to the Jingle Bells assembly site where the books are matched with families according to the ages of the children.

For more information on donating books or funds, contact Georgia Wahlberg at (320) 834-2792.