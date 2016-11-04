Learn to make wrapped ring bracelets

Choose from silver or gold jump rings, shiny or matte beads, black or colored leather. Each bracelet is unique. No experience is necessary. Materials will be provided

Class is Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Potomac Bead Company in Alexandria. The cost is $23.

To register, contact Community Education at (320) 762-3310, ext. 4272, or visit www.alexandria.thatscommunityed.com.