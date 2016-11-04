Learn to make wrapped ring bracelets
Wrapped ring bracelets can be stacked, layered and given as gifts. Attend this upcoming Community Education class to learn how to make them.
Choose from silver or gold jump rings, shiny or matte beads, black or colored leather. Each bracelet is unique. No experience is necessary. Materials will be provided
Class is Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Potomac Bead Company in Alexandria. The cost is $23.
To register, contact Community Education at (320) 762-3310, ext. 4272, or visit www.alexandria.thatscommunityed.com.