Give a relaxing, safe massage to anyone
A two-part Community Education class will teach participants how to give an effective massage to family and friends.
Lavonne Marie Schildt, CMT will teach safe, ethical non-lotion and lotion techniques for a relaxing head to toe massage. Participants can either bring a partner or come as an individual.
Class is Saturday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Nelson Gables activity room, 1220 Nokomis St., Alexandria. The cost is $80 per person or $140 per couple.
To register, contact Community Education at (320) 762-3310, ext. 4272, or visit www.alexandria.thatscommunityed.com.