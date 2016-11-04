Refinish furniture with chalk-mineral paint
Get ready for a painting workshop that doesn't involve sanding, stripping or priming. Learn to paint in a fun and relaxed environment with chalk-mineral furniture paint and transform your own worn-out or dated furniture.
This hands-on class will take participants from start to finish using simple steps to successfully refinish a piece of furniture.
The enrollment fee includes the choice of one paint, glaze and starter paint brush. Bring a piece of furniture less than 40 pounds that you can carry by yourself, such as an end table, night stand, chair, stool or mirror.
Class is Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Hello Beautiful in Alexandria. The cost is $35.
To register, contact Community Education at (320) 762-3310, ext. 4272, or visit www.alexandria.thatscommunityed.com.