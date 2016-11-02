Master beginner braiding techniques

This class is designed for beginners and will incorporate braiding into modern styles. Participants will be working with a basic three-strand braid.

Participation in this class involves one adult to learn how to braid and one model who is able to sit for more than one hour.

The instructor is Emily Regnier, owner of Ella's Salon.

Class is Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Ella's Salon in Alexandria. The cost is $15.

To register, contact Community Education at (320) 762-3310, ext. 4272, or visit www.alexandria.thatscommunityed.com.