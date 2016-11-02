Local 4-H'ers attend Junior Leader Workshop

Youth participants are part of different committees. These committees are used as vehicles to empower youths to become more confident, learn to work as part of a team and to showcase their skills to others. Committee members plan activities and implement them throughout the camp. Committees are guided by Continuing Committee Members (CCMs) who were chosen after last year's workshop through an application process.

Twelve Douglas County 4-H youths attended: Christina Kuismi, CCM; Nathan Saulsbury, Working Wonders, Kensington; Emma Saulsbury, Working Wonders, Kensington; Callie Taveirne, Liberty Livewires, Alexandria; Jasmine Wendt, County Line Ramblers, Parkers Prairie; Aili Toyli, County Line Ramblers, Parkers Prairie; Katie Helm, Liberty Livewires, Osakis; Lexi Klimek, Lucky Star, Alexandria; Hailey Klimek, Lucky Star, Alexandria; Ellie Roers, Lucky Star, Alexandria; Mackenzie Fiskness, Liberty Livewires, Osakis; and Azaleah Lott, Christina Lakers, Ashby.

In addition to working in their committees, youths took part in workshops to further develop their leadership skills. Workshops were taught by Extension staff, guest presenters, 4-H alumni and returning CCMs.

Anyone grades kindergarten through one year post high school can join 4-H, a youth development program that offers clubs and adventures such as camp.

For more information about 4-H camps, youth leadership opportunities or joining 4-H, contact the Douglas County Extension office at (320) 762-3890 or mnext-douglas@umn.edu or stop by the office at 720 Fillmore St., Alexandria.