The Douglas County Library will host its first Literary Costume Party on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Large Meeting Room at the library from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages. Guests will enjoy treats, creative activities, games and more.

Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite author or literary character.

For more information, contact Kristin Woizeschke at the library at (320) 762-3014.