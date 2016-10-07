Foster parents needed for kids

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is seeking foster parents for kids who need a safe and stable home.

"Foster parents have the potential to change the lives of children who may have experienced chaos, loss and trauma in their lives," said Mary Weaver, foster care coordinator.

Children are referred to Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota from different counties when they can no longer live in their home. The goal in foster care is to reunite children with their families. When that's not possible, children remain in foster care or become available for adoption.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is available to provide support and serve as a resource to foster families 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A social worker and in-home therapist from Lutheran Social Service visit foster families weekly to provide support and check in. Foster parents also meet monthly to exchange ideas and receive ongoing education.

To become a foster parent, the process includes personal interviews, a home study and 30 hours of training as well as 24 hours of ongoing education annually. A monthly, non-taxable reimbursement is also provided to foster parents.

Weaver explained that children need foster parents who can take time to listen, help sort through problems and establish positive relationships in the community. Foster parents can also help children thrive by offering structure, patience, and an ability to adapt to changing situations.

This month, Weaver will facilitate a two-day workshop on the Parent Resource Curriculum, designed by the National Child Traumatic Stress Network. The curriculum helps parents and caregivers understand how to work with children who have experienced trauma and provides strategies to address challenging behaviors impacted by changes in brain development that result from trauma.

To learn more, contact Weaver at (320) 424-3859 or mary.weaver@lssmn.org, or visit www.lssmn.org/fostercare.